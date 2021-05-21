I-Team: Daughter, boyfriend indicted in stabbing death of Daniel Halseth

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend were indicted Friday in the death of the girl’s father.

Daniel Halseth, 45, was stabbed to death. Police they found Halseth’s body inside his Las Vegas home on April 9. Investigators reported that his car was stolen, along with money.

Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, first degree arson, four counts of credit card fraud, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Both are being held with no bail.

Investigators said they found a video clip on Sierra Halseth’s cell phone that shows her and Guerrero “laying together” and saying “this is their YouTube channel.”

Investigators describe the clip of the couple saying “it has been 3 days since the murder and they laugh about Aaron Guerrero committed the murder in exchange for, jokingly, having sex with Sierra Halseth.”

Aaron Guerrero, left, and Sierra Halseth.

Their next court appearance is May 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Lieutenant Ray Spencer, the head of Metro Homicide, told the I-Team there were attempts to start a fire to cover up the crime, and investigators also found tools used to try to dismember Halseth’s body.

“There is no question they had made attempts to dismember his body,” Lieutenant Spencer told the I-Team on April 13. “We have recovered a chainsaw, circular saw and a handsaw inside the house that was recently purchased and used.”

The teens were arrested in Salt Lake City a few days after Daniel Halseth’s body was found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.