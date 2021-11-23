I-Team: CrossRoads CEO steps down amid sexual harassment allegations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – CrossRoads of Southern Nevada CEO, David Marlon, has stepped down after lawsuit accused him of sexual harassment and mental torture.

In a statement Tuesday, the drug and alcohol addiction treatment center announced that one of its other founders, Jeffrey Iverson, would be acting as Interim CEO. The statement further reiterates the center’s “zero-tolerance harassment policy” and commitment to the community:

“Effective immediately, Dave Marlon is stepping down as CEO of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center. Jeffrey Iverson, one of the Founders. will be acting as the Interim CEO. We have a zero-tolerance harassment policy and will continue to provide a safe environment for our employees. We want to ensure the public, county and all of our valued partners that they can expect the same levels of service and care for the important population we are serving in our community.” Crossroads of Southern Nevada

The lawsuit filed last Monday in Clark County District Court accuses David Marlon, the co-founder of Vegas Stronger and CEO of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, of sexually assaulting and harassing an employee.

David Marlon, CEO of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, co-founder and chairman of Vegas Stronger interviewed by KLAS on Nov. 7, 2021 as a volunteer bringing supplies to homeless into the tunnel system

In the claim, the former employee and previous patient at CrossRoads claims she was hired by Marlon as his personal assistant and says she suffered from Marlon’s sexual advances that began as early as her first day of work in mid-April and that she was subjected “numerous acts of sexual violence, physical violence, mental torture, harassment, humiliation, retaliation, threats and fear….”

In a statement to the I-Team, Marlon’s attorney, Domenic Gentile called the allegations “a work of fiction:”

“It is a work of fiction, replete with provably false allegations set in a salacious narrative solely intended by her to harm David Marlon’s reputation as a leader in the treatment of addiction by someone clinging to her own. We will debunk it in court with proof of its falsehoods and also who put her up to it.” STATEMENT FROM DAVE MARLON ATTORNEY DOMINIC GENTILE

In addition to being co-founder of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada and Vegas Stronger, David Marlon lists involvement with several other entities.