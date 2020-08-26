I-Team: Court transcripts reveal text messages and video evidence showing parents speeding before DUI crash that killed toddler

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned more about moments leading up to a crash that killed a toddler. According to police, the crash was caused by his own parents.

Metro Police say Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones were racing in separate cars at speeds in excess of 100 mph on July 12 before the deadly crash that killed 22-month-old Royce Jones. It happened near Rampart and Lake Mead.

On Tuesday, the Clark County Grand Jury transcripts from the Eighth Judicial District Court revealed evidence that led Steve Wolfson, the District Attorney of Clark County, to charge the parents with 2nd-degree murder in the child’s death. A total of 47 pieces of evidence and exhibits were shown to the Grand Jury.

The child’s father was not a suspect on the day of the crash when police were at the scene investigating, but cell phone records and video showing both parents racing revealed more about how the day unfolded before the deadly wreck occurred.

Prescia and Hubbard-Jones, both 23-years-old, appeared virtually in court due to COVID-19 precautions. The two also face child abuse and numerous other charges.

Pictured: Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, parents accused of causing the deadly crash that killed their 1-year-old son.

Police suspected Hubbard was drunk from the start of their investigation. The I-Team obtained new court records, and according to testimony from police, Prescia’s speed was around 120 miles per hour seconds before the crash. The court documents also revealed Prescia had cocaine and twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system. The report said Prescia had methamphetamines and marijuana in her system as well.

Text messages revealed earlier in the day, that she texted Hubbard-Jones, “I wanna get drunk play tourist, Lol, at Fashion Show.”

Hubbard-Jones told police he had White Claws, which is Seltzer with alcohol in it. They agree to meet after 1 p.m., and the crash occurred later that evening.

Private and public traffic camera footage from Fashion Show Mall and the HOA near the community where they crashed, shows both vehicles speeding by. Another driver’s dashcam even caught them allegedly speeding before the deadly wreck.

According to the Grand Jury transcripts, one witness saw everything that happened as they were making a left turn into the Smith’s parking lot located at that intersection.

The first witness said:

“I heard screeching tires behind me, and I looked in my rearview mirror and saw a dark sedan barely missed clipping me as I was entering the turn lane and then shortly thereafter trying to regain control, went back across the street, was going very fast, seemed like it was kind of almost rocking back and forth as it was trying to gain control and hit the Big Lots sign on the opposite side of the street, on the right side. And then the car seemed to disintegrate. Half of it landed in the street, and half of it flew up in the air and hit the parking lot and the Big Lots parking lot next to Al Phillips, and it exploded into flames, that part of it did.”

After the fatal crash, another witness says they parked at a restaurant in the area before getting out their vehicle to walk back over to Rampart to make sure that police were being called and to give a witness statement.

The witness said as they were waiting to speak to a detective, a motorcycle officer pulled up and asked how fast the witness thought the car was going, and the witness said it seemed like the sedan was going “at least 90 miles per hour.”

The sedan was described as a gray Hyundai. Police said Hubbard-Jones was in a Mercedes, and Prescia was driving in a Hyundai.

The second witness provided testimony on private residences security camera footage they downloaded and submitted to LVMPD of the guardhouse camera that showed, at approximately 7:10 or 7:15 p.m.,the exit driveway going out to Rampart.

The third witness provided testimony of four dash camera videos they submitted as evidence to the court. The video shows the witness driving north on Rampart towards the Lake Mead intersection and then at around 7:15 p.m. showing that just as they passed Vegas Drive on Rampart a white SUV flew by him as a “brand new Hyundai” followed suit.

The witness said he was going 45 miles per hour, while Prescia and Hubbard-Jones’ vehicles had to have been going more than a hundred miles an hour.

Little Royce was thrown from the vehicle. One witness describes seeing the smoke before pulling over and then seeing the child’s lifeless body in the grass at the scene, as Prescia stood over him. Hubbard-Jones was there as well, the transcripts say.

A jury trial for Prescia and Hubbard-Jones is set for Oct. 26.