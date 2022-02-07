I-Team: Congresswoman Titus plans to ban use of helicopters during wild horse roundups

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Help could be on the way for America’s wild horse herds as Nevada Congresswoman, Dina Titus plans to set forth a plan to ban helicopters during wild horse roundups, as soon as Tuesday.

“You saw the pictures from the most recent one at the Pancake area near Ely, where they chased that little colt till he just ran down, and then they had to shoot him. What purpose does that serve?” asked Titus. “So we need to find another method, and the first thing we can do is get rid of, outlaw band those helicopters.”

Since 2011, the Bureau of Land Management has given over $36 million to a handful of private contractors to carry out roundups in Nevada and other western states. It costs more than $500 per horse to capture horses.

The I-Team’s George Knapp has more on this story in the video clip provided above.