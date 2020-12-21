Packages containing 1,853 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (KLAS/CBP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Border agents seized $37 million worth of suspected methamphetamine in a shipment of tomatoes coming into the United States from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday.

The drugs were found Saturday at the Pharr International Bridge, a border crossing near McAllen, Texas, in more than 657 packages, weighing a total of 1,853 pounds, CBP officials said.

“This interception of methamphetamines is certainly on the list of the more significant drug seizures for the Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas and will definitely impact this type of illicit activity,” port director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement.

CBP described the seizure as a “colossal methamphetamine interception.” The drugs were found as part of a secondary inspection and were concealed in the trailer’s floor.

The I-Team has reported on the extensive drug network bringing meth into the country.

From 2017 to 2019, the amount of meth seized has more than doubled from 47,000 lbs. to 112,000 lbs., officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration told the I-Team. Officials estimate one pound of meth is enough for 3,200 individual doses.

HUGE BUST: @CBP agents seized $37,000,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine discovered in a shipment of tomatoes coming into Texas from Mexico. #8NN pic.twitter.com/5D5numLVNK — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 21, 2020

Drug overdoses continue to be a leading cause of death across southern Nevada. Over the summer, deaths from fentanyl, which is 30-to-50 times more potent than morphine, exceeded the number of deaths from prescription opioids in Clark County.