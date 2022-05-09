LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge is facing allegations of domestic abuse. Clark County District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells, 39, was in jail Monday morning facing a charge of domestic battery, first offense, according to the City of Henderson records.

The charge stems from a Mother’s Day incident on Sunday, May 8, around 5:30 p.m. Henderson Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Grove Park Street, near E. Horizon Ridge Parkway and W. Paradise Hills Drive, for a reported domestic disturbance.

Investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest Lilly-Spells and she was booked into the Henderson Detention Center, police said.

Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells (Credit: Clark County District Court)

Judge Lilly-Spells took the bench in January 2021 after working as a public defender. During her decade in that office, she was named chief deputy public defender, according to her online biography. She is a graduate of the University of Nevada Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law.

The Clark County Court had no comment on the matter but said with any judicial absence, calendars will be covered by other sitting judges or senior judges.