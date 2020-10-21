I-TEAM UDPATE: Clark County Commission approves $100K settlement, lawyers say CPS failed to protect child

(CBSSports.com) - Khabib Nurmagomedov is known for his humility, but the lightweight champion concedes that his perch among the top mixed martial artists in the world is one he doesn't intend to surrender anytime soon. The undefeated Russian looks to cement his legacy when takes on top contender Justin Gaethje on Saturday in the main event of UFC 254. The main UFC 254 fight card from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi is set for 2 p.m. ET. Nurmagomedov told the media this week that he appreciates being considered among the sport's all-time greats and can improve his resume by beating Gaethje, whom many observers believe will be his toughest challenge yet.

Nurmagomedov is a -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100), while Gaethje is a +270 underdog (risk $100 to win $270) in the latest UFC 254 odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Jared Cannonier (-120) faces Robert Whittaker (+100) in a battle of ranked middleweight contenders.