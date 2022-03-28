Man has nearly 40 mugshots, including sex, gun crimes in at least 5 states

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Tyotas Mays, 41, has been arrested by Metro Police nearly 40 times and has a criminal history that spans at least five states, including convictions for sex crimes, gun crimes, and more.

One woman spoke to the 8 News Now I-Team and recalled Mays picking her up at a park when she was in her late teens and he was in his early 20s at the time. She said the two dated and claims Mays beat and raped her. The woman’s identity is being protected because she says she is still fearful of him.

“Abuse that I suffered from him is unexplainable,” she tells the I-Team.

Though she never pressed charges the woman says she wished she had because over the years it became clear that Mays was a sexual predator.

Despite that information, numerous judges have allowed Mays to remain out of custody, and is accused of harming more victims.

Daniele Staple is the executive director of Hope, which advocates for survivors of sexual violence and describes the toll cases such as Mays can take on victims attempting to seek help.

“There are some people that shouldn’t be out in society,” Staple said. “When we look at our clients and their experience and the reasons that many don’t report or you know even if they do report and a case is dropped, just the impact that that has on them, it’s really challenging.”

In 2002, Mays was convicted in California for having sex with a child.

Then in Nevada, 9 years later (in 2011), he was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, choking her, and threatening her.



In 2017, a woman pumping gas said she felt a sting to her arm. She later woke up in her car with her clothes undone.

In both cases, prosecutors say DNA matches Mays but it appears the cases were not pursued.

Then when he went on trial in 2019 after allegations he sexually assaulted another 16-year-old girl, records show Judge Jerry Wiese wouldn’t allow jurors to hear the information from the previous two allegations.

Mays was found not guilty but his time in court didn’t end there.

In 2020, Mays was accused of sexually assaulting another child.

Records show Judge Daniel Westmeyer granted Mays $100,000 bail and high-level electronic monitoring.



Court documents also reveal on August 5th of 2021, another Judge Carli Kierny reduced his bail to $10,000, removed him from electronic monitoring, and instead put him under intensive supervision.



Later that month, police say Mays picked up a 13-year-old girl, took her home, and raped her.

The child claims Mays gave her pills. He faces 30 felony charges including sexual assault with a minor, lewdness, and kidnapping.

“His actions are continuously showing that he cannot be in society supervised or unsupervised,” said the unidentified woman.

Vanessa Murphy: “Do you think the criminal justice system has failed here?“

Woman: “Yes.”



Vanessa: “Why?”



Woman: “Children and women are still being victimized by him.”

Mays is now in prison serving four to 10 years for lewdness with a child for the 2020 case.

His most recent rape case is pending. The I-Team obtained photos which are considered evidence.



Police say he was carrying this gun and they found a needle and methamphetamine on him, a drug which he has said he struggles with.

“Got me to that point and I’m regretful for it now,” said Mays.

During a parole hearing in 2009, the I-Team obtained four videos over the next seven years – where Mays promised to turn his life around.

“This time I plan on not messing up,” he added. “I do have children out there I need to take care of so umm, just trying to get it together, you know? All I could say is only time will tell,” Mays said.

The I-Team has learned Mays was granted parole once in 2010, however it was then revoked after he violated it.

Statistics show most criminals convicted of sex crimes who are released from prison are re-arrested within the next three years.