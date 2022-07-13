LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A child has died and his brother nearly died after both children ingested fentanyl pills while left alone in a hotel room, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

Their mother, Amber Mitchell, 34, is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

She faces felony charges, including three counts of child abuse with substantial bodily harm and one count of drug possession with intent to sell.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Elana Graham set bail for Mitchell at $200,000 Wednesday morning. Mitchell refused to appear in the courtroom.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the deceased child as Sequori Cayetano. He was four years old, and his brother who was hospitalized is six years old, according to Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, it is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Cayetano was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, according to the coroner’s office. The Orleans is located about two miles off the Las Vegas Strip.

Fattig said in court that Mitchell left her children alone in the hotel room while she went to gamble.

“She was in possession of fentanyl pills because she was attempted to sell them,” Fattig said. “She failed to secure them in her hotel room leaving them out in the bathroom counter.”

Fattig also said that Mitchell has more ties to California than Nevada and appears to be transient.

Clark County Public Defender Josie Bayudan said that Mitchell has a Las Vegas address and cell phone. Bayudan requested high-level electronic monitoring for Mitchell with no monetary condition. She said that she received public assistance, specifically $700 for food, and claimed that Mitchell could not afford bail.

Judge Graham pointed out that Mitchell was staying in a hotel and gambling. She also said that if Mitchell posts bond, she is to have no contact with her children.

The next court date for Mitchell is set for July 18.

Bayudan said Mitchell’s surviving child is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The I-Team reached out to Boyd Gaming which owns The Orleans Hotel & Casino. A spokesman sent the following statement:

“We are shocked and saddened by this terrible tragedy, and we are cooperating fully with Metro in this investigation.”