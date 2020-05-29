I-Team: Casino floors to have new social distancing look once reopened; local gaming company’s in high demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many casinos in Nevada will reopen on June 4, and due to COVID-19, there will be a lot of changes on casino floors. So there is one local company whose services are in high demand.

The days of a packed casino floor have come to a halt.

“When the COVID virus hit, it was very unexpected to be this dramatic,” said John Connelly, Interblock Luxury Gaming Products.

Connelly is the CEO of Interblock, a Las Vegas based global gaming company which sells products like gaming machines. He says business slowed as the pandemic began.

“Globally we experienced this from Asia, obviously was the first indication and then all the way obviously from Europe to Latin America and North America,” Connelly said.

But as restrictions are being rolled back and casinos are opening, Connelly says products like single player machines for table games are growing in popularity, and the layout is changing for other equipment.

“Where they have their own solitary environment, enjoy the games they like to play, but have that comfort that there’s safe distance between them and other people,” Connelly said. “We’ve also created 6 feet from live dealers from the players themselves so the dealers also have protection and a safe environment.”

Some casinos will have plexi glass in between seating. Connelly says it’s not in Interblock’s showroom because the demand is so high, it went straight to the clients.

“So as a supplier, those are the types of things we can influence,” said Connelly.

Vanessa Muphy, Reporter: “What would you say to people who are hesitant to even think about walking into a casino?

John Connely, CEO of Interblock: “My own family; I mean obviously everyone needs to have the frame of mind that there is the coronavirus out there and take the necessary steps as we all should be, whether it be distancing, face masks, sanitizing and washing our hands regularly.”

And until a COVID-19 vaccine is available, Nevadans will have to get used to the new social distancing way of gambling.