I-Team: Boho Furniture under fire: Customers claim they were ripped off

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas man reached out to the 8 News Now I-Team for help after he says he got ripped off. The man, Ben Beck, said he paid for a piece of furniture but never received it.

So, the I-Team started digging into Boho Furniture, and what was found was many more complaints like Beck’s.

“This is the entertainment center that we wanted,” Beck said as he referenced a photo of the furniture. “It ended up being an extremely expensive piece,” he continued as he laughed.

According to Beck, his wife visited Boho Furniture on Dean Martin Road in Las Vegas in January, and when she was there she wrote a check for the piece of furniture, but they never received it.

Eventually, they purchased the same piece of furniture from a different business online.

Beck said the piece cost close to $3,700 the first time, and it was the same price the second time, he said.

“They take 37-hundred dollars of our money fraudulently, and I have no recourse, except to go to court, get a judgment, and judgment means I need to be able to collect money, and they’re not paying the money, to begin with so what’s a judgment gonna do,” Beck asked?

Beck says he reached out to Stephanie Allen, the president, and manager by phone.

“Got the total run around; I could tell,” Beck said.

Beck also made several visits to the store.

“They were just, we call it circling the tree,” he said.

So, Beck’s attorney sent a letter demanding a refund. But Beck still had issues.

“I couldn’t get anywhere with them,” said Beck.

So he reached out to the I-Team who learned that in 2017, the Nevada Attorney General’s office filed a complaint against Boho Furniture for deceptive trade practices, and a judge ordered Boho Furniture to pay restitution of more than $2,800 to a customer, along with the cost of an investigation, a fine, and a civil penalty.

In 2018, Boho Furniture and Stephanie Allen tried to fight that in court, but a judge dismissed their case. And in June of 2019, the attorney general’s office filed another complaint against Boho Furniture and Stephanie Allen who’s listed as the president, secretary and registered agent for enforcement of an administrative decision.

The attorney general alleges Boho Furniture violated that 2017 court order by failing to pay any of that money.

The I-Team also checked with the Better Business Bureau which gives Boho Furniture an ‘F’ with seven complaints that were closed in the last three years and two that were closed in the last 12 months.

And then there are the Yelp reviews which show positive comments mixed with — “these people are crooks,” “buyer beware,” and thieves! Do not buy from them” comments.

The I-Team tried calling Stephanie Allen several times, but she never returned the I-Team’s calls. The I-Team also visited the store several times in an effort to reach Allen several times.

On Friday, July 19th, the I-Team found a locked door and a representative from Clark County. A Clark County spokeswoman confirmed the business didn’t pay its fees and Clark County shut the store down that day.

But she said the taxes were paid so Boho could re-open.

On Thursday, July 26th, the I-Team went to the store again to try to speak with Allen, but once again, the door was locked, and no one answered even though it was during business hours and they had just seen the door open.

The I-Team also contacted Metro Police to see if they had received any calls about the store. It turns out at the store’s former location, Metro received three calls since 2016; two of them were disturbance calls but no one was arrested.

Then in March, there was another disturbance at the new location.

A Metro Police spokeswoman told the I-Team parties were advised that cases involving people not getting their furniture are civil matters and should be handled in the courts.

Beck says it’s frustrating.

“It blows me away that you; we pay our taxes to have our law enforcement take care of us if something goes wrong. We elect people to run the county and oversee things, and when things don’t go right, you expect them to stand up. This is not a one-time thing. This has been going on for years and years and years,” Beck said.

The I-Team has been investigating Beck’s claims for months now. They learned another lawsuit was filed against the store. The I-Team also tried Stephanie Allen again a couple of days before airing and printing the story. But they couldn’t reach her by phone, and she didn’t respond to the emails.

Customers who believe they have been ripped off can contact the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.