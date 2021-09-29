I-TEAM: Bodycam video shows Vegas fugitive flee during traffic stop

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)—The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man in connection with a case involving a string of armed robberies. Delon Hunter, 28, violated conditions of supervised released, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The original case dates back to 2012. Authorities say that Hunter ordered cashiers to give him cash or he would shoot a customer. He was originally sentenced to nearly eight years in prison followed by supervised release. Hunter is accused of violating that multiple times by using drugs, cutting his GPS bracelet, and more. Hunger also has several local warrants, including disobeying a police officer, DUI, drug charges, and more.

A deputy marshal, who asked for his identity to be protected due to the nature of his work, says he’s concern about Hunter. “His behavior is escalated a little bit, which has caused us a lot of concern.”

The U.S. Marshals say the last time police had contact with Hunter was April 22nd after a traffic stop by UNLV officers who then tried to take him into custody.

“What we really need to do is get him, into some sort of treatment, and hopefully, something clicks in him to where he’s, he can actually sit there and think this isn’t the light for me. And that’s really, our ultimate goal is to make him a productive member of society and not continue down this path,” the deputy marshal added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S Marshals at 725-277-6800. They believe that Hunter is still in the Las Vegas area but also say that they can’t rule out that he’s left town.