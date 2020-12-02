I-Team: Bodycam video shows moment suspect shot after Henderson triple murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven Henderson police officers fired their weapons in an officer-involved shooting at a homicide scene on Nov. 3, leaving a suspect dead after officers saw him point a weapon at a 12-year-old boy in his vehicle.

A video briefing posted by the Henderson Police Department on YouTube includes a recording of the moment that shots were fired into a black Cadillac Escalade in the parking lot of the Douglas at Stonelake apartments, near the intersection of Wigwam Parkway and Stephanie Street.

Jason Neo Bourne, 38, was killed in the vehicle after officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment nearby.

The briefing also includes 911 calls from a witness who tried to help the victims. The caller was distressed as she tried initially to help one victim bleeding in the apartment doorway, and then became overwhelmed as she found another victim inside dead and another with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Two women and a 12-year old boy died.

Dianne Reem Hawatmeh, 38, and Veronica Muniz, 33, died in the apartment. Hawatmeh's teen-age daughter was also shot. Joseph Iehab Hawatmeh, 12, was taken from the apartment by Bourne and killed inside the Escalade.







David Burns, Field Operations Bureau Deputy Chief of Police









David Burns, Field Operations Bureau Deputy Chief of Police, said, “As dispatch was speaking with Bourne, officers at the scene were advised by bystanders that there was a black Cadillac Escalade in the parking lot that may belong to the suspect.”

“Officers located the vehicle parked in the parking lot a short distance from the initial crime scene officers were able to confirm that Bourne was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and the young male was sitting in the front passenger seat. They asked him several times to put the driver’s side window down so they could communicate with him,” Burns said.

Bourne refused to comply with any request from officers on scene or dispatchers officers then observed a firearm in Bourne’s hand which appeared to be pointing at the juvenile. Officers continued to engage Bourne in an attempt to de-escalate the situation at which point shots were fired resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

One of the calls to 911 came from Bourne, apparently before he shot the 12-year-old boy. He demanded a helicopter and said things that suggested he was under delusions.

Other portions of the 911 calls

Witness: “Oh my God … there’s somebody else in here.”

Dispatcher: “Okay.”

Witness: “There’s somebody else on the floor.”

Dispatcher: “Okay are they bleeding?”

Witness: “Yes. They’re dead. I’m sure they’re dead.”

Other portions of the 911 calls indicate officers ordered a lockdown at a nearby Starbucks on Stephanie Street after they determined the suspect’s location inside the apartment complex.