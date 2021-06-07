I-TEAM: Blood-soaked rug found in the trunk of the car driven by two teens charged with killing father

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Court transcripts of grand jury proceedings in the case of the teen daughter and boyfriend accused of murdering her father in April reveal new details and evidence that led to the indictment of Sierra Halseth, 16, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero for the murder of Daniel Halseth, 45.

THE EVIDENCE

Blood-soaked rug found in the trunk of the car driven by Halseth and Guerrero

Surveillance video and receipts show Sierra Halseth, and Aaron Guerrero buy bleach, a chainsaw, lighter fluid, and other tools at WinCo and Home Depot

Debit and credit card transactions matching purchases and suspicious cash withdrawals

Cell phone texts and calls from worried family members

Cell phone evidence of teens talking about the murder

Court documents show that Sierra Halseth responded to texts from her concerned grandmother Christine Halseth in Oregon, saying that her father, Daniel Halseth, “was in the shower” and that his phone was “acting up” after several failed attempts to reach her son.

New details also revealed in the records state that Daniel Halseth’s bookkeeper and another friend found his burned body on April 9th in the garage of his home in the west valley in the 8400 block of Dunphy Court, near Durango Drive and Westcliff Drive.

The transcript also noted the testimony from one of the homicide detectives that stated there was a “strong odor of lighter fluid” upon walking to the house and that a “key was sticking out of the deadbolt lock in the front door.” Once inside the home, the detective noticed there was a “smoldering out” fire in the living room and “multiple bottles of the big size, gallon-size lighter fluid” as well as tools that included a “chainsaw, circular saw, a handsaw, multiple bottles of lighter fluid throughout the downstairs.”

This same detective added that Daniel Halseth’s body had been “completely burned from head to toe “and that it looked like his body “had been placed inside a sleeping bag before being lit on fire.”

Daniel Halseth’s ex-wife and once a stepmother to Sierra also testified and said she was in close contact daily with Daniel, with who she had joint bank accounts and said she grew suspicious when she received fraud and transaction alerts of withdrawals and charges on their debit and credit card.

The teens were arrested in Salt Lake City a few days after Daniel Halseth’s body was found.

Investigators said the teens were planning to run away together to California, and their parents told them they couldn’t see each other in the days leading up to the alleged murder.

Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree arson, four counts of credit card fraud, conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery with a deadly weapon.