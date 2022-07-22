LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bail has been reduced for two teachers accused in a theft ring at a Las Vegas charter school.

Christopher Olmstead and Andrea Fuentes-Soto taught at Legacy Traditional School’s southwest campus and now face felony counts of theft and conspiracy.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Suzan Baucum initially set bail at nearly $154,000, the total amount which Metro Police said was stolen.

Olmstead and Fuentes-Soto waived their right to a preliminary hearing.

According to court documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team, their defense attorneys and the Clark County District Attorney’s office agreed to lower bails: $4,205.49 for Olmstead and $3,604.08 for Fuentes-Soto.

Both have since posted bond and have been released from custody.

Through a program with COVID-19 relief money, both teachers are accused of submitting applications with fake names to purchase items for themselves in 2021.

Victoria Welling the former principal at the charter school, faces six charges, including felony counts of theft and conspiracy.

Police said Welling approved the fraudulent applications. She has since posted bond based on the original amount set by Judge Baucum, according to court records.

Welling’s case remains in Las Vegas Justice Court, while the case against Olmstead and Fuentes-Soto is bound up to Clark County District Court.

Before Olmstead’s bail was reduced, his attorney filed an Emergency Writ Petition arguing that the amount set by Judge Baucum was not fair.

Olmstead and Fuentes-Soto are expected to appear in court on Monday, July 25. Welling is expected to appear in court on October 19.