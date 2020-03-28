I-Team: Attorney General’s office investigating COVID-19 scams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Attorney General Aaron Ford said his office has several active investigations into COVID-19-related cases. He also warned Nevadans about scams involving stimulus checks.

Fraud ranges from fake tests and cures to price gouging and more.

The I-Team spoke with Ford via Zoom about the current situation, to which he replied:

“We’re not just asking for complaints so we can say we received them. One of the biggest points of emphasis when I was elected, I told everybody in my office we would have a big focus on consumer protection.”

Ford also offered the following message to consumers on YouTube:

You can file a complaint with the attorney general’s office online or by phone at their toll-free hotline, 888-434-9989.

For more information, watch the I-Team’s interview with Ford below.