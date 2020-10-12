I-Team: At least 18 COVID-19 cases at Las Vegas postal center

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least 18 employees at the U.S. Postal Service Center in Las Vegas have tested positive for COVID-19 since the end of September, a spokesperson for the service confirmed Monday.

Last week, the I-Team reported the federal government is investigating the outbreak.

The postal center sorts mail and packages before they are delivered. More than 700 people work at the center.

Guidance from the CDC to postal workers released in April suggested those who come in contact with the public conduct contactless deliveries when possible.

Since April, the postal service has required all employees who work with the public to wear masks. Their guidance states that, “non-public facing Postal Service employees wear face coverings while at work, when proper social distancing cannot be achieved or maintained.”

It is unclear what roles the employees who tested positive perform at the facility.

The CDC believes coronavirus is primarily spread through air droplets and not through service contact.

“The CDC recognizes that while it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads,” the agency said in an April statement.

