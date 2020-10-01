I-Team: Ammar Harris, pimp convicted of 2013 fatal shootings, fiery crash on Las Vegas Strip, stabbed in prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Court records reveal a man Ammar Harris, a 34-year-old pimp who is serving time on death row, is on life support after being stabbed in a Nevada prison.

Harris was convicted of shooting and killing three people and then causing a fiery crash on the Las Vegas Strip in 2013. Harris was sentenced to death and locked up at Ely State Prison.

According to court documents, Harris was stabbed while in custody on Aug. 28. He is said to be recovering at a hospital in the Las Vegas valley.

His condition is listed as critical, and he’s on life support.

The I-Team reached out to the Nevada Department of Corrections and did not receive a response in time for the deadline.