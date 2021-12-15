I-Team Exclusive: Police say video shows husband mowing down wife’s boyfriend with pickup truck

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors say a repeat offender was caught on camera ramming his truck into a motorcycle which resulted in a murder. 8 News Now has exclusively obtained the video and other evidence at the center of this love triangle case.

According to prosecutors, 32-year-old Michael Daniels was on electronic monitoring when he killed his wife’s boyfriend and argue that the alleged murder could have been prevented had Daniels been kept in custody.

In the video released to the 8 News now I-Team, Metro police say that on November 7, Daniels wife’s boyfriend, Ryan Pollare 24, is seen riding his motorcycle moments before Daniels’ pick up truck is seen zooming down the street, crashing against the motorcycle and mowing down Pollare near Washington Avenue and Michael Way.

Pollare did not survive the crash and Daniels was indicted for murder with bail set at $2 million dollars by a judge in November.

At the time of the alleged murder, Daniels had made bail for other charges and was being monitored electronically. In court, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Hamner said Daniels demonstrated violent behavior, yet remained a free man.

Daniels was arrested in 2019 for an alleged burglary in 2017, according to court records. He was released with electric monitoring.

In 2018, Daniels was arrested again after police said he tried to kill his wife, her boyfriend, and her dad. According to court records, Judge Diana Sullivan set bail at $5000 and ordered house arrest the next day.

“He pulls out a gun, he fires multiple times at the wife, at the boyfriend, at the dad, strikes the house, and takes off,” Hamner said at a November bail hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court.

According to Hamner, Daniels threatened witnesses, and they did not show up to court. The case was dismissed afterward.

Approximately one year later, Daniels was arrested again for the alleged strangulation of his wife. Court records show Pro Tem Judge Holly Stoberski released him from jail on his own recognizance. Daniels threatened his wife again and she did not show up court, according the Hamner. The case was dismissed.

About six months later, Daniels was arrested again. He was accused of strangling his wife with an electrical cord. According to court records, Judge Melissa de la Garza set his bail at $20,000. Daniels posted it and was again a free man.

“This could have been prevented because that second case demonstrated how dangerous he was to the community and dangerous to the process of the justice system, because three or four cases don’t actually get to go through the normal channels because he is threatening witnesses,” Hamner said.

Jail records show Daniels is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on 23 charges, including murder. Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Harmony Letizia set Daniels’ bail at $2 million during his hearing in November. She pointed out that Daniels previously failed to appear in court at least three times.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether he’s rich or he’s poor, whether he’s white or he’s brown. He is a danger to the community and we cannot afford to have people like him out,” Hamner stated.