I-Team: Accused child molester faces 93 charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team is shedding more light on the evidence police and prosecutors have in a case involving an accused child molester.

35-year-old Asher Dazan’s defense attorney previously pointed to a lack of evidence, saying the alleged victim needed counseling and was manipulated by her mother, who poisoned her kids’ minds.

But that was before police were able to get into the suspect’s phone, which is where they say they uncovered numerous images of Dazan sexually assaulting the 10-year-old girl.

Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney, Jake Villani explains why the case against Dazan was narrowed down to a 26-day time period.

“There were so many videos on this guy’s phone of him molesting this girl that we had to cut it off at a certain point,” said Villani.

Dazan currently faces 93 charges including sexual assault against a child under the age of 14, lewdness with a child, and more.

“They’re all on video and they’re all identifiable of the defendant,” he adds.

Dazan was not in court for his bail hearing on Wednesday. Instead, he was in quarantine at the Clark County Detention Center.

During the hearing, Villani argued for a $5M bail pointing to the severity of the charges, some charges carrying a 35 to life sentence.

Dazan’s defense attorney Nicholas Woolridge argued for a $100,000 bail saying Danzan has deep ties in the Las Vegas community and is a business owner selling cell phone accessories, along with his wife supporting him.

The judge set bail at $1M with high-level electronic monitoring. Dazan’s next court date is set for Sept. 14.

“I’m concerned about the community here obviously given his conduct. I’m concerned about the children of this community,” Villani expressed.

Initially, the challenge for police was accessing the evidence in Danzan’s phone because it was locked.

Villani says investigators used a brute force technique where they try different passcodes over and over again. They attempted the technique so many times the battery of the phone expands before they eventually get into the phone.