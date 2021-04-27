I-Team: 911 calls at the center of west valley murder case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has obtained 911 calls at the center of a murder case, in which a 16-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend are accused of killing her father. We hear the moments leading up to police discovering the victim’s body.

The first call is from victim Daniel Halseth’s mother to police. After she explains he’s been missing for a couple of days, she says that’s not like him, and his debit card was used at three different ATMs. She also mentions his daughter wasn’t answering her calls.

The second is from a caller who says he’s discovered the body inside the home.

A mother looking for her son. A caller who found his burned body. Both are tough to hear.

“He’s been missing for two days,” Christine Halseth tells police. “His work’s called, his family has called, his ex-wife called, and there’s nobody answering the phone. And nobody … there’s nothing … I know there is something very wrong going on here.”

The second caller tells the dispatcher, “There was a fire, and we went in to investigate. The fire must be a couple days old because there is a dead body in the garage. We just found him with the homeowner that doesn’t live here …. Oh my God …”

That call was made on April 9.

Metro Police have told the I-Team the teens tried to dismember 45-year-old Halseth. His daughter, 16-year-old Sierra Halseth, and her boyfriend, 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero, were later arrested in Salt Lake City.

They are both in custody in Clark County and face murder charges. The two are expected to appear in court Wednesday.