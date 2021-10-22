I-Team: 9/11 firefighter needs bone marrow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A search is underway for a bone marrow donor for a retired New York hero firefighter who worked at Ground Zero.

Retired FDNY firefighter Brian Kevan helped with search and recovery efforts at the site of the Twin Towers for months.

“As time went on, it became more of a recovery to try to bring someone home to their family,” Kevan said.

Kevan, from Long Island, was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. He was an FDNY firefighter for more than 20 years.

“The doctor walked over with the results of the scan and he said you have lymphoma,” Kevan said.

Fellow retired FDNY firefighter Frank Pizarro, who relocated to Las Vegas, is trying to help find a bone marrow match. He also worked on the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero and now has health issues, too.

“This is a national and international thing. Firefighter is a special group of people,” Pizarro said. He has helped organize a drive to be held this Saturday.

Kevan remains optimistic with some help from what he calls his brotherhood.

“So that you know I’m here next year and the year after and I could put cancer behind me and try to go back to a normal life, you know,” Kevan said.

DONOR DRIVE: Saturday, October 23rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Las Vegas City Hall.

Potential donors must be between 18-40 years old and in good health. To start registration, text Brian221 to 61474.