I-Team: 5 hospitals in Las Vegas valley at or above 100 percent ICU capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hospital statistics for Dec. 25-31 show five hospitals in the Las Vegas valley at or above 100 percent capacity for intensive care patients, data from the I-Team shows.

And COVID-19 was playing a big role in the pressure on hospitals, with more than half of the patients in most of those hospitals being treated for the coronavirus.

These figures come from the University of Minnesota COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project. Data from the Nevada Hospital Association that might show the same information isn’t being provided, and the organization isn’t saying why.

Spring Valley Hospital and Summerlin Hospital were both treating more ICU patients than they had space for, running at 102 percent of capacity.

And Sunrise, North Vista and Henderson hospitals were right at 100 percent capacity for ICU patients.

But medical professionals emphasize that busy hospitals aren’t a reason for staying away. If you are sick, seek treatment.

Hospital officials across the valley told 8NewsNow they are and will always be ready to handle a surge.

“UMC’s overall volume of COVID-19-related admissions has stabilized in recent weeks, and our hospital remains fully prepared for a potential post-holiday surge,” UMC spokesman Scott Krebs said.

“As always, UMC continues to offer the clinical space, resources and PPE needed to provide our community with the highest level of care during this challenging time,” Krebs said. “We have comprehensive surge plans in place to significantly expand UMC’s bed count in response to any future increase in patient volume.”

“Like other Southern Nevada hospitals, we are caring for a third wave of COVID-19 and are, unfortunately, anticipating the potential of even more patients in the next few weeks as result of New Year’s Eve gatherings,” Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center CEO Todd Sklamberg said. “As members of the community, all of us at Sunrise Hospital recognize how weary everyone has become of the pandemic.”

Please continue following safe practices by staying home as much as possible, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing,” Sklamberg said. “We understand how tired everyone is of this pandemic and we are urging people to continue doing the safe thing for a few months longer until the vaccine is available to the general public.”

Members of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force have said there are no immediate plans to expand hospital beds in Nevada, but stress emergency procedures can be put in place if need be.

One hospital — Valley Hospital — hit 104 percent of capacity, with 99 percent use of available ICU beds.

Here’s a look at the information we found in the University of Minnesota data:

Spring Valley Hospital: 102 percent ICU capacity (56 percent COVID patients in ICU) Summerlin Hospital: 102 percent ICU capacity (53 percent COVID patients in ICU) Sunrise Hospital: 100 percent ICU capacity (49 percent COVID patients in ICU) North Vista Hospital: 100 percent ICU capacity (80 percent COVID patients in ICU) Henderson Hospital: 100 percent ICU capacity (59 percent COVID patients in ICU)

The study slices up the information several ways, one which shows that pressure on hospitals in Fallon, Pahrump and the Carson City area surpassed either of the state’s two big metro areas.

In terms of heaviest use of hospital beds, Fallon was highest in Nevada, and No. 55 in the nation. Pahrump followed, coming in in at No. 65 in the nation and Carson City was in the Top 100 nationwide, at 91. Las Vegas (No. 251) and Reno (No. 409) were outside the Top 100 nationwide.

But looking at just ICU beds, Carson City ranked at No. 92 nationwide, with the Las Vegas metro area at No. 119. Reno was No. 383. That data was not available for Fallon or Pahrump.

A look at Nevada hospitals:

