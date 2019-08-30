I-Team: 13 defendants accused of murder, white supremacy, numerous other crimes appear before judge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A case with 23 defendants involves allegations of white supremacy, murder, robbery, and numerous others. Security was tight at the Regional Justice Center Thursday. Prosecutors say the group of defendants are members of a white supremacist gang in southern Nevada called the Aryan Warriors, which includes men and women of various ages. The group’s leaders and members are both in and out of prison.

A total of 23 faces the following charges:

Murder

Robbery

Burglary

Drug trafficking

Racketeering

Forgery and more

However, there were only 13 who appeared in court Thursday. Three of them were women.

Some of the defendants have nicknames like Bullwinkle, Checkers, Coco, Cowboy, and Skitzo. During Thursday’s hearing, two of the defendants had attorneys, but the others didn’t

One attorney raised concerns about the attention the case is getting.

“Another thing: This unprecedented overwhelming show of law enforcement coupled with the media — I mean it seems to me; it’s occurring to me as we do this; it’s raising issues of a possible necessity for a venue motion,” said Alann Buttell, attorney. “I mean I’ve never seen anything like this. These guys are presumed innocent, and we’ve got like the army here.”

The next hearing is set for Sept.11.