I-Team: 1 defendant in Aryan Warriors case agree to plea deal; 23 people indicted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned at least one defendant in a case against alleged members of a white supremacist gang has agreed to a plea deal. Court records reveal Jess Guth is pleading guilty to racketeering and is set to be sentenced next year.

For his plea, other charges against Guth are being dropped.

The indictment against 23 people who investigators say are in the Aryan Warrior gang is a story the I-Team has been following closely for months now.

Charges vary and include murder, drug trafficking, and more. The I-Team was also able to obtain exclusive jail interviews with three defendants, including Jess Guth, in September. Here’s what he had to say.

“I’m working. I’m not a white supremacist. I’m not a gang member,” Guth proclaimed. “Listen, I’m an active member of society.”

According to court documents, Guth has an Aryan Warrior tattoo. The I-Team also obtained photos, which show the AW tattoo on several defendants.

On Wednesday afternoon, a judge set several court dates for other defendants accused of being in the Aryan Warrior gang. Charges vary and include murder, drug trafficking, and more.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for two men accused of murdering another prison inmate at High Desert State Prison.