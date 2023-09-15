Amber Davis faces charges of attempted murder and domestic battery after police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman faces an attempted murder charge after police said she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend three times before telling her neighbor to call the police, according to documents from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, at around 11 p.m., an officer with the LVMPD was on patrol near an apartment in the 200 block of West Philadelphia Avenue when a woman waved him down and told him her neighbor was stabbed and was “bleeding to death,” documents said.

The officer found the victim on the second-floor balcony between two apartments in the complex, holding a cloth to his right torso, a report stated.

When asked who stabbed him, the victim told police it was his ex-girlfriend, later identified as Amber Davis, 24.

Medical personnel took the victim to a local hospital, where he was treated for multiple stab wounds on the right side of his abdomen, his right knee, and his left shoulder. The victim sustained a laceration to his liver and was listed in critical, but stable condition at the time of the report.

Davis’ neighbors told police they heard a “banging” coming from their ceiling that “sound like bodies were falling,” according to the report. They then said they heard the victim say he was dying and asked for help.

Another neighbor told police the victim was at Davis’ apartment over the last few months and she saw the two arguing on several occasions.

She told police she was leaving her apartment when she saw Davis leaving her apartment, her arm and chest “covered in blood,” according to the report.

“He kicked me, I stabbed him. Call the police,” is what the neighbor said Davis said to her before she left the area, documents said.

The neighbor told police the victim left the apartment “holding his stomach,” saying, “Tell my mom I love her, I am going to die.” Another neighbor helped hold pressure on the victim’s wounds while she went to “flag down” police, the report stated.

There was a “visible” trail of blood from Davis’ apartment to the spot where the victim was found, according to the report. Inside the apartment, officers found a blood-stained kitchen knife, a blood-stained wig, and an eviction notice for the apartment with Davis’ name on it.

While at the hospital, the victim told police he was staying with his ex-girlfriend, Davis, for the last few weeks and that she was “in and out of the mental hospital.” He was unable to provide details of what led up to the stabbing, the report stated.

When police ran a record check on Davis, they found there were two active warrants for her arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and driving without a driver’s license or insurance.

Police said the assault incident involved Davis threatening a neighbor with a knife in March 2022.

The records check also revealed that Davis was previously arrested for DUI, traffic, resisting a public officer, intimidating a public officer, and battery on a protected person, according to the report.

Officers found out Davis was staying with family at a residence in the 5600 block of Deer Run Court. Police arrested Davis on Sept. 14.

Davis told police that the victim was in a bad mood for a few days before the stabbing. She told police that while in the apartment, the two were arguing, and when she tried to leave, the victim grabbed her and “out of nowhere” kicked her in the chest, the report stated.

She told police that the victim was slamming her into the walls of the living room and kitchen when she was able to grab a knife and “swing it at him in self-defense.”

Davis sustained small bruises on her forehead and left knee, which the report stated was “not consistent” with the story she was describing.

Police asked Davis why she did not stay and tell police she was defending herself. She said she knew there was a warrant out for her arrest and she did not want to go to jail, before saying her mind was “mush” and she could not “think straight or make a decision,” according to the report.

Police booked Davis into the Clark County Detention Center, where she was held on $20,000 bail as of Friday. She faces one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and three counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.