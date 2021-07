'Oh my [expletive] God. This is terrible,' father texts about coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas father who contracted COVID-19 while on vacation texted his fiancé from the hospital, “I should have gotten the damn vaccine,” she told 8 News Now.

Michael Freedy, a father of five, and his fiancé, Jessica du Preez, traveled with their family to San Diego in mid-July.

Mike Freedy vacationing for a few days in San Diego in July. (Photo credit: Jessica du Preez)

When Freedy returned home, he developed a painful skin rash, du Preez said.

“He was getting chills, couldn’t eat, couldn’t get comfortable, couldn’t sleep,” du Preez said. “All symptoms of sun poisoning.”

He later tested positive for coronavirus and developed difficulty breathing with pneumonia in both lungs, du Preez said.

“Oh my [expletive] God. This is terrible,” Freedy sent du Preez in a text message from the hospital. “I should have gotten the damn vaccine.”

“I went to the ICU that night to see him, after getting one of the worst phone call updates ever,” du Preez wrote in a GoFundMe post. “The nurse told me to contact next of kin and to take all of his belongings home with me.”

Du Preez said Freedy died in the hospital Wednesday.

“I know that everyone is struggling, and everyone has bills, and this past year has hurt a lot of people,” she wrote in a post. “But, if there is anything you can do for us, it would be literally life-saving.”

A GoFundMe for the family had raised nearly $20,000 as of noon Friday.