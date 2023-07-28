LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As first reported by the 8 News Now Investigators, a Las Vegas man accused of strangling a woman and living with her corpse for two months spoke exclusively with 8 News Now Friday.

George Bone, 31, was arrested on Wednesday after police said they discovered a body in the closet of a southwest valley home. Officers said they believed the woman, which documents identified as Beverly Ma, died sometime in May.

“I’m not trying to say my actions were right,” Bone said, speaking from the Clark County Detention Center. “I’m not trying to say my actions were logical.”

The man accused of murder shared his side of the story two days after he was taken into custody.

“I didn’t know what else to do,” Bone added, speaking on the situation. “How to address it, without ending up in here (CCDC)”

He is accused of strangling Ma, but Bone told 8 News Now the two were in an intimate relationship, and that he didn’t murder Ma.

“They said, ‘Why didn’t you call the cops right away?'” Bone said. “It’s easy for you to say when you’re not going to be the first suspect.”

Bone instead claimed that he found Ma already dead and was afraid to report it because of his criminal history and status as a sex offender in Nevada.

George Bone, 31, accused of killing Beverly Ma and living with her body for months

In 2012, Henderson police arrested Bone on charges of sexual assault and lewdness with a child under the age of 14, records showed.

“That was where my mind was at, I made so many bad decisions,” Bone said. “I’m not justifying it, I’m just saying it happened and why it happened.”

Documents also listed Bone as being afraid Ma would “come back from the dead.” When 8 News Now asked him about this, he said he wasn’t “thinking straight.”

“That was me being simultaneously superstitious and um, just distraught,” Bone said of the statement. “Just watching too many horror movies and ghost stories growing up.”

Through the conversation Bone maintained his innocence, urging police to “look at the evidence.”

“I, of course, see their perspective,” he said. “Of course, it looks suspicious.”

This, as Bone spoke on what he referred to as his true feelings for Ma.

“We were friends, we fell in love,” he said. “And we wanted to try to make things work.”

As of Friday, Bone was being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He faces a charge of open murder and a charge for failing to register as a sex offender.

As of Friday afternoon, the Clark County Coroner had not released Ma’s cause and manner of death.

Bone is due for his next appearance in court on Tuesday, August 1.

