LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The controversial talk show host who dominated the airwaves in the 1990s once named an episode of The Jerry Springer Show, “Vegas Romance Roulette.” It aired on Jan. 3, 2011.

By 2012 Springer was in Las Vegas dominating the stage at Bally’s on the Strip. During his 2012 visit he wasn’t hosting his normal rowdy talk show, he was hosting The Price is Right Live.

In 2012, Jerry Springer hosted The Price is Right Live at Bally’s in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

During an interview then with 8 News Now, Springer said he never put much thought into performing in Las Vegas. But when he did, it wasn’t something he wanted to do. That was until he changed his mind and embraced our city.

“If you asked me a few years ago, I would have said no, but I’ve changed my mind, I love it here, I really do,” Springer told 8 News Now.

Jerry Springer talks about being in Las Vegas during a 2012 interview with 8 News Now. (KLAS)

Springer even joked about hosting Good Day Las Vegas — the KLAS morning newscast — saying, “I could get up in the morning. I have two alarms ya know, so you set them both. In fact, one of the alarms is hooked into a tape that goes ‘Jerry – Jerry – Jerry.’ It gets me up in the morning, so I’m always in a good mood.”