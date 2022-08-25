Right wing Phil Kessel is joining the Golden Knights on a one-year deal for $1.5 million. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Phil Kessel is one goal shy of 400 in an NHL career of 1,204 games and two Stanley Cups.

Last year, Kessel scored eight goals in a full season — 82 games — with the Arizona Coyotes.

“I know I can do better,” said Kessel, who on Wednesday was announced as the newest Golden Knight, signed to a one-year $1.5 million contract.

Kessel, who was an unrestricted free agent and will be 35 in October, has played 16 seasons with four NHL teams, breaking in with Boston in 2006-07 when he was 19. He has six seasons of 30 or more goals, including 37 twice with Toronto (2011-12 and 2013-14).

“An anomaly, is what it is,” said Kessel of last season. “I’m pretty sure the year before I had 20 … Sometimes they don’t go in. You go through ups an downs. I think they’re (the goals) going to come back.”

Kessel and Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon figure a better supporting cast in Las Vegas will help the sneaky right wing recapture his goal-scoring touch.

The Coyotes last season won 25 games and ended up last in the Central Division. With all their injuries, the Knights — like Arizona, out of the postseason — still managed 43 victories and 94 points.

“They’ve got great players,” Kessel said of the Knights. “That’s what drew me to the team. When you get to play with those kinds of players, they make you better.”

Kessel did manage 52 points this past season, including 44 assists, which McCrimmon feels indicates an ability to create offense. And Kessel is correct; he had 20 goals in 56 games with Arizona in 2020-21, so ….

“He feels he has something to prove,” McCrimmon said, “and that’s a great mindset for a veteran player.”

McCrimmon obviously is looking for someone to pump home goals after shipping noted goal-scorer Max Pacioretty and his $7 million annual contract off to Carolina some six weeks ago. McCrimmon admitted in July, the day after the deal, the Pacioretty trade was made because the Knights have been strapped by the NHL salary cap.

“We wanted a veteran forward who can make plays, who we can put with better players,” McCrimmon said of Kessel’s signing.

Kessel has not talked to Bruce Cassidy, who will start his first camp with the Knights next month. But he thinks he’ll have an important role on a team that needs a goal-scorer. “I expect to have a big role … I think I have a lot to prove,” Kessel said.

He also said he’s not concerned about scoring career goal 400 or getting 1,000 points; he has 956. Or even setting a record for consecutive games played. His iron-man streak is 982 games, seven shy of Keith Yandle’s NHL mark.

His reason for signing with the Knights? “I want to be on a winner again,” he said, “and they have the right pieces.”