‘I just want to say I am sorry,’ mother of 46-year-old man killed in crash honors his memory

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vigil was held for 46-year-old Tanaga Miller, the man riding in a Dodge Challenger with the driver, police say caused a crash that killed 9 people on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Miller’s family spoke to 8 News Now for the first time on Monday, after learning the news of his passing.

His mother, Cynthia Miller expressed concern for the many families impacted by the crash. The youngest victim killed in the crash was 5 years old.

“I just want to say I am so sorry to the other families that got hurt out there the same time my son did,” said Miller.

Vigil for Tanaga Miller who was killed in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 29 (KLAS)

Other family members were on hand to honor Miller’s memory at the vigil at Valley View Park in North Las Vegas. Many describe him as a fun-loving people person who was known within his community.

“It feels very surreal for all of us and we are all trying to find a way to cope with it and understand why this happened,” said LaShonda Warfield, Miller’s sister.

At the Monday night’s vigil, purple and White balloons could be seen from all around along with candles laying out Miller’s nickname, “T-LOCC.”

As for the driver of the Dodge Challenger, now identified as Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas, Miller’s sister says she didn’t know him but urges the Las Vegas community to take the time to watch where they are going, so something like this doesn’t happen to them.

“Slow down, we don’t need to be in a rush,” Warfield said. “Leave early enough so you don’t have to speed,” she added.

Miller’s sister has set up a gofundme page to help cover the costs of her brother’s funeral expenses.