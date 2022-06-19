LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The man accused of killing a bicyclist in a DUI crash late Friday night, appeared in court Saturday morning. Raymond Perez-Hernandez, 26, is charged in this case.

The crash happened near Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos. Where 41-year-old Abe Mendibles was riding his bike.

A father, brother, and son, Abe Mendibles was killed while riding his bike on his way to meet a friend Friday night.

Metro police say a 2007 Chevy Cobalt was going north on Las Vegas Boulevard when the suspect drove onto the sidewalk, Hitting and killing Abe.

“I just want justice for my son, and I want him to pay for what he has done,” said Abe’s mother, Dolores Mendibles.

Abe’s family wants stricter laws on the roadways.

“I just wish there was more we could do regarding drunk driving and all of that,” said Abe’s cousin, Denise Felix. “As a community, we need to come together more and maybe there should be more checkpoints across the valley,” she added.

This bicyclist’s death marks the 72nd deadly crash in LVMPD’s jurisdiction this year.

If you would like to help out abe’s family with funeral expenses please visit this link.