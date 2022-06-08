LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a big day in Las Vegas for pop singer and Resorts World Las Vegas headliner Katy Perry on Wednesday.
Not only did the “Waking up in Las Vegas” singer receive the key to the Las Vegas Strip, but she was also honored by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who proclaimed June 8 as “Katy Perry Day” in Clark County.
Perry spoke briefly after being honored in front of Resorts World Las Vegas by looking back on her family’s connection to the city of Entertainment.
“It feels so natural to be here. My aunt was a showgirl here, my grandma was a seamstress here, my dad grew up here he ended up being a chauffeur here, my parents here, they got married here, so it’s only natural that I would be on the stage here eventually,” Perry expressed. “I did not know or think that I would be getting a key to the Strip!”
As guests cheered, Perry held up the commemorative key for all to see and thanked everyone for the great honor.
Perry’s “PLAY” residency at Resorts World Las Vegas debuted on December 29, 2021, and continues through October 2022.