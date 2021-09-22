“I have a hole in my heart”: Family calls for justice two years after man is murdered in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two years after a man was murdered in Las Vegas, his family is calling for justice in the unsolved case.

Twayne Allen Junior was shot and killed at a southwest valley apartment complex on Sept. 15, 2019.

Allen’s mother and fiancé spoke exclusively with 8NewsNow Wednesday, as they continue to search for answers.

“I want justice for my child,” Allen’s mother Angela Cooke said. “I miss his smile, I miss laughing with him.”

It’s been just over 730 days since Cooke last saw her son, while his fiancé, Ebony Jones, has spent the same amount of time learning to live without him.

“Life without Twayne Allen, never imagined it,” Jones said. “Not at all.”

Allen was just 31 years old when he was killed. He was a prominent performer, rapping under the stage name TCraz3.

Twayne Allen Junior was shot and killed at a southwest valley apartment complex in 2019. His family continues to fight for justice.

Twayne Allen Junior was shot and killed at a southwest valley apartment complex in 2019. His family continues to fight for justice.

Twayne Allen Junior was shot and killed at a southwest valley apartment complex in 2019. His family continues to fight for justice.

Twayne Allen Junior was shot and killed at a southwest valley apartment complex in 2019. His family continues to fight for justice.

Twayne Allen Junior was shot and killed at a southwest valley apartment complex in 2019. His family continues to fight for justice.

Twayne Allen Junior was shot and killed at a southwest valley apartment complex in 2019. His family continues to fight for justice.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, Allen was shot along Lindell Road, near Tropicana Ave. and Decatur Blvd. He later died at University Medical Center.

Officers added that two unidentified men were seen running from the scene, but no suspects have been found. Therefore, his family is still searching for closure.

“That’s what hurts the most,” Jones lamented. “Just knowing that if he hadn’t been in that place, he would still be here today.”

His mother even designed a TCraz3 shoe line that’s raised $50,000 worth of reward money for any information leading to an arrest.

“I have a hole in my heart,” Cooke explained. “A hole that’s really, really deep.”

She and Ebony hope these answers will bring them some semblance of peace.

“The pain, people say it gets better,’ Jones said. “But I always mention, that is the worst lie anybody can tell.”

They told 8 News Now they want to remember this man they loved for the life he lived and the joy he brought to their world.

According to Metro Police Homicide Detectives, this case is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

For a look at the shoes designed in honor of Twayne, click HERE.