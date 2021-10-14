ONLY ON 8: ‘I felt really violated,’ thousands of dollars in military gear stolen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Nevada Army National Guard soldier is in shock after more than five thousand dollars worth of military gear was stolen from her storage unit in the northwest valley Wednesday.

Sgt. Renauda Hunter says it happened at a storage facility in the northwest part of town, which she has used for several years.

“I felt really violated. I’ve never been robbed,” Sgt. Hunter said.

Sgt. Hunter says photos and messages from her time in basic training were also stolen from her storage unit. And perhaps even more than the thousands of dollars worth of military gear, she wants those sentimental items returned to her.

“I can’t replace those pictures and those letters at all,” Sgt. Hunter said.

Sgt. Hunter provided 8 News Now with a picture she took of a surveillance video, showing someone carrying her military belongings out of her storage unit.

COMING UP: A #Nevada Army National Guard soldier says her military gear worth thousands of dollars was stolen from her storage unit in the NW #LasVegas valley. Her plea to the thieves, in an #exclusive story tonight on @8NewsNow at 11. #8NN #OnlyOn8 pic.twitter.com/mQX5VTJryJ — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) October 15, 2021

“Uniforms, rucksacks, shoes, boots, everything issued to you from the military,” Sgt. Hunter added. “The unit right across from mine was also broken into.”

Sgt. Hunter says she wasn’t the only unit that was broken into it. She believes that marks left near other locks in the facility make it clear the thieves tried to get into more storage units.

“I’ve lived in this area almost my entire life and I thought it was a super safe area but now, I’m not feeling really secure and really safe at all,” Sgt. Hunter said.

Sgt. Hunter filed a police report and Metro police are investigating.

To prevent anything like this from happening again, she says the storage facility just installed a different, brand-new lock on her unit.

8 News Now has reached out to the storage facility’s corporate team for any more information about the break-ins.