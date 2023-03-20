LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is hard for any of us to ever imagine being homeless. For Gwendolyn Clayton, she never thought that would be her reality.

“Life will never be the same for us,” Clayton said.

Life for Clayton and her husband was simple before COVID-19.

“I had a full-time job. Everything was going well,” Clayton said.

Clayton is the only provider for her family, which lead her to apply for the Clark County Cares Housing Assistance Program, also known as CHAPS.

She was still evicted.

“The constable was at my door on February third, I’ll never forget it,” Clayton said.

Since the pandemic started in 2020, Clark County has issued more than $375 million dollars to help with rental assistance.

In January, the guidelines changed.

Those facing eviction were eligible to apply by January 23rd. Clayton applied in December, but her application is still pending.

“Nobody knows what to do with your situation if you are already homeless and have a CHAP application in,” Clayton said.

Clayton, her son, and her disabled husband no longer have a permanent home.

They went from motels to Airbnb’s to ultimately having to spend a few nights in their car.

“Can you imagine the people that don’t have a car?” Clayton asked.

For a family who barely had anything left, they even offered to share their space with a stranger.

“Because he was just so cold, he was freezing, his hands were blue,” Clayton said.

It is a harsh reminder of what some Clark County residents are facing until their CHAPS applications are approved.

According to the county’s website, they added 250 new employees to help with the program but the overwhelming number of applicants has created a backlog.

“I feel like they failed us,” she said.

Currently, the Claytons are able to say with some family, but it won’t be for much longer.

8 News Now reporter Victoria Saha did reach out to the county to ask what options residents have and we are still waiting on a response.

The Clark County website also states that if you have a CHAPS application pending, you are not allowed to be evicted.

Victoria is still trying to find answers as to why Clayton was evicted during this time.