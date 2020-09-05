‘I doubt they’re going to come back’: Burglars sent running after man fires shots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Police lit up a quiet Charlotte, North Carolina neighborhood after burglars picked the wrong house and heard gunshots that sent them running early Thursday.

The incident drew a massive police presence – video from the scene showed officers with rifles drawn and even a police helicopter circling the neighborhood.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say at least two suspects fired shots at a home after they were warned away.

The homeowner told sister station WJZY he watched via his security cameras as two men entered a storage area of his home.

“I look at the cameras and there’s some people in the storage area going through all my stuff,” said the homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The man said he gave the suspects a warning and they fired back. That’s when he took matters into his own hands.

“I shot at the radiator, shot at the tires, shot in the car, and they took off on foot.”

Security footage from a nearby home shows the moments after the suspects fled as three people ran down the street.

Later on, CMPD came out in force with long guns, K9s and the helicopter in the air. Neighbors say things like that just don’t happen in their area.

“I just can’t believe all that is happening,” a woman who lives in the area said.

Some neighbors said there have been signs of issues before.

About a month ago, there were a series of car break-ins in the neighborhood. This time, though, it was a little more serious.

The gunshots led to shattered glass on a screen door and a big bullet hole in a car. The homeowner said four other people were in the residence when it happened, and he says there won’t be a next time.

“I doubt they’re going to come back over here anymore,” the homeowner said.

The area is just on the county line near the Catawba River, which could be a reason the area was targeted. CMPD said that in previous cases, because it’s on the edge of their jurisdiction, it can sometimes bring a delay in response times.