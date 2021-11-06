‘I don’t think he knew what was coming,’ eyewitness felt helpless trying to save victim of gas station shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are still piecing together the motive of a man who fired at least 20 shots inside a gas station. That was after officers say he shot and killed Curtis Abraham, 35, who was sitting in his car.

8 News Now spoke with a man who rushed in to save the victim.

“I was just nervous for him I was just hoping he would pull through I did what I could do at the time I was there.”

This is an image from surveillance footage of the suspect. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

The man, who doesn’t want to be identified, works the graveyard shift at Sporting Life Bar which is located right next to the gas station on Jones and Rainbow where the alleged shooter Jesus Javier Uribe, 22, walked into the parking lot just after midnight Thursday wearing a bulletproof vest.

Police say shot at an empty car then walked over to Abraham’s car and shot him to death.

“There was a gentleman who was at the gas station and ran into the bar saying that someone was shooting at the gas station.”

The man then ran over, despite not knowing if the shooter was still around. He told 8 News Now that he wanted to make sure his friends at the gas station were okay.

“Chips, soda all scattered over the place.”

He then came across Abraham’s car.

“I seen him laying back in the vehicle, the car was still on the music was loud. He was unaware I don’t think he knew what was coming.”

The man says he immediately took off his shirt and started applying pressure to Abraham’s gunshot wounds

Friends identified Curtis Abraham as the shooting victim. (KLAS-TV)

“I was just trying to keep him awake keep him conscious telling him stay with me stay with me, the ambulance is on its way I can hear the ambulance just making loud noises just keep him awake, keep him conscious as long as I could.”

Abraham died at the hospital, but this man wants his family to know he did his best to save him.

“I apologize that I myself wasn’t able to do more, but I did what I hope any human would have done for any of us.”

Police believe this was a random shooting. Uribe was arrested after more than a 12-hour manhunt on Thursday.

Uribe refused to face the judge on Friday. He faces multiple charges including murder and 3 counts of attempted murder.