‘I do’ repeated over and over on this Valentine’s Day at local chapels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Couples from all over are in Las Vegas to get married in the “I do” capital of the world.

The Chapel of Flowers is having a marathon day of 60 weddings to celebrate their six decades in business. There are around 50 wedding chapels in Las Vegas and Valentine’s Day is usually one of the busiest in the business. That’s especially true this year because Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday and Monday is President’s Day, which is a holiday.

The Marriage License Bureau issues around 80,000 licenses a year.

Elvis impersonator sings at the Wedding Chapel.

Beatrice and Martin Navarrette arrived from New Mexico to get married in Las Vegas. Nearly 100 of their guests joined them to witness the ceremony and hear an Elvis impersonator sing. They chose Las Vegas because it appealed to so many of their guests.

The Chapel of the Flowers has officiated more than 250,000 weddings and vow renewals since 1960.