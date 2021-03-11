I Do: Business picking up for Las Vegas bridal industry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wedding bells are ringing, as people are returning to Las Vegas to get married. The bridal shop business, devastated by the pandemic, is now seeing a steady increase in business.

“I think a lot of brides are just sick of having to push things back,” said Taylor Kottke, marketing manager of Brilliant Bridal, “and they’re realizing that they need to get married eventually.”

Brilliant Bridal has several other locations across the southwest United States, but their Vegas location was hit the hardest during the shutdown.

The store’s busy season is typically January through March, and they’re finally seeing business return.

“We have been seeing the last couple of months, more and more brides coming in from out of town, saying, ‘I’m getting married in a few days,'” Kottke shared. “We had a bride come in saying they were getting married that night. And all of our staff helped her do her makeup, her nails, her hair. We can do it all, not just the dress.”

Brilliant Bridal has dresses ready to go off the rack. They held a mini bridal show this past weekend, letting folks know they’re open for business, abiding by all social distancing policies.