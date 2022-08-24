LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas man has been accused of mailing narcotics to his girlfriend who was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, according to an arrest report.

Stephen Gibson, 38, faces charges of conspiracy to violate uniform controlled substance act, conspiracy to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and unauthorized communication with a felony prisoner in county jail.

On Aug. 23, the CCDC Gangs section intercepted a package that contained what they believed to be narcotics. According to police, the package was addressed to Cindy Hutchings, who is currently in custody at CCDC for accused robbery.

Stephen Gibson

Through in-person video visits and phone calls, officers were able to identify Gibson as the one who sent Hutchings the narcotics. The package was being delivered as legal mail and had the name “Leavitt Law Firm” labeled on it, the report said.

The package raised suspicions because Gibson had given Hutchings the tracking number over the phone. According to police, Gibson and Hutchings would also have phone conversations about narcotics.

Gibson was on probation for battery with a deadly weapon and had a hold placed on him by Probation and Parole due to his part in mailing narcotics.

In an interview with detectives, Gibson initially stated that he had only sent letters through the mail and said it has been about three months since the last time he had mailed a letter the Hutchings, the report said.

However, when asked directly about the package that was intercepted by CCDC he said he believed that the package was packed with Percocet commonly referred to as “Oxy”, police said.

Throughout the interview, Gibson made multiple statements confirming his involvement with mailing the narcotics, police said.

Gibson initially told the police “I didn’t send it, I promise on my dead father’s soul” but later in the interview told detectives “I didn’t say I didn’t send it.”

Gibson told detectives that he would pick up the narcotics, envelopes, and shipping label from an unknown Hispanic man that he would find at the Palm Market, the report said.

Gibson said that he didn’t know the “dude” who would provide him with the items and that he had no contact information but would always find him at the Palm Market, police said.

Gibson also told police that he would talk to Hutchings through her housing window while he was standing on the street which was confirmed by CCDC surveillance footage.

Gibson told police that he had mailed in narcotics three previous times but was under the impression that he was only sending in Percocets, the arrest report said. Police then arrested Gibson and took him to CCDC for booking.

Gibson is set to appear in court for his Probation and Parole Revocation hearing on Sept. 7, 2022.

The substance that was in the package will be submitted for chemical analysis, police said.

CCDC Gang Investigations completed an interview with Hutchings and her rebooking will be completed by CCDC Gang Investigations.