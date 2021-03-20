‘I didn’t expect it to be this packed’: March Madness buzz brings busy weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Visitation in Vegas seems to have increased this month. Whether that’s because of the increased capacity of 50 percent or because people are feeling more comfortable after getting vaccinated — Las Vegas has become a hot spot destination again.

“I didn’t expect it to be this packed, but yeah it is a lot of people,” said visitor, Antwain Smith.

“It just seems like there’s a lot more to do here, a lot more people out and a lot more excitement,” added visitor, Stephanie Oppenlander from Oregon.

Saturday marks day two of March Madness. Over at Westgate, it’s the busiest they’ve been since last June. Many people expressing their joy that the tournament has returned to the Westgate Superbook once again.

“Energy is unbelievable. I’ve talked to a couple of our loyal customers from other parts of the country and they were just heartbroken last year when we didn’t host this event. It was cancelled and obviously that had a huge impact on all these basketball fans and sports fans,” said, Jay Kornegay, 2nd Vice President, Superbook operations.

As for making sure everyone complies with the safety protocols, the Superbook decided to limit their capacity to even lower than 50%, just to play it safe, with their full capacity being at 2200 people.

This past week, they stopped doing their temperature checks, but masks are still required, and people will be told to space out if they are not doing so.

Kornegay says this first weekend is typically when they see the biggest turnout.

“March Madness is a very unique event that it’s actually more popular at the beginning of it, then the end of it. You’ll see the crowd’s kind of dwindle as the tournament goes along and while we will still have a nice crowd for the Final Four, it’s all about this first weekend,” said Kornegay.