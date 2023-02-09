LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mom is clinging to hope that her autistic and bipolar son who has been missing for nearly two weeks, is found safe.

Collin Best, 26, was reported missing on Jan. 28 by his mother and legal guardian, Jennifer Best. Best said that the longer her son goes without medication his mental capacity will diminish.

“I can’t give up on him, he is my son,” Best said.

Best reported Collin missing on the morning of Jan. 28. However, court records show Collin was actually arrested that very same night by police and brought to the Clark County Detention Center, and then released a few hours later.

“Is he safe, is he alive I have no idea,” Best said.

Collin’s mom and his aunt Michelle Mullins have been handing out fliers at every corner and talking to every person possible to find Collin.

Collin Best, 26, missing since Jan. 28, 2023

According to Best, Collin called her in the middle of the night on Jan. 27 for a ride. However, after he did not show up she knew something wasn’t right.

Documents show Collin was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.

“He wouldn’t give them his name and I already let them know he is missing he is not going to know his name after a few hours,” Best said.

By the time Collin was arrested he was without his meds for a whole day.

Best said she was told by detectives that Collin was released around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. She said she didn’t know about any of this until she followed up about her missing son.

“You literally just lost my son,” Best said. “I was very angry.”

When asked where she thought Metro went wrong in this situation, Best responded, “Everywhere I mean once they located him on Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard they should have contacted me because I am the guardian.”

Best said she wanted police to track him using the street cameras across from the CCDC.

“I was confident they would find him,” Best said.

For now, Collin’s mom and aunt will continue to scout every possible lead until Collin is back home safe.

“We have had very little rest because we can miss him and we don’t want to miss him,” Mullins said.

8 News Now reached out to Metro Police to see why they didn’t contact Collin’s mom when they arrested him and how they are handling this case right now.

“LVMPD Missing Person detectives are actively seeking Collin Best. Detectives have partnered with other organizations to help locate Mr. Best. The detectives have been in contact with Mr. Best’s mother during this process. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer

If you have seen Collin or know about his whereabouts, please call Metro Police right away.