LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the war in Ukraine rages on, a woman in Las Vegas has had no choice but to wait helplessly while her daughter escaped bombing in Kyiv.

“The question is why,” Tetiana Klee told 8 News Now of Russia’s invasion. “Why is it happening?”

She said as the destruction continues day after day, her pain is all-consuming.

“I cannot keep silent,” Klee said. “And silently wait.”

The Ukrainian native is now an American citizen and moved to Southern Nevada in 2014, but both her daughters still live overseas.



Her oldest, Lalia, was living in Kyiv when Russian forces first invaded a few weeks ago.



“When she picked up the phone, she said ‘Mom what happened?'” Tetiana said of her daughter. “And I said, ‘the war is starting.'”

The 27-year-old had to leave everything behind and escape to Poland with her mother waiting helplessly a world away.



“I was waiting in the morning and in the evening,” Klee recalled. “To understand is she alive or not.”

Tetiana’s goal is to bring her child safely to Southern Nevada. In 2018, she filed an I-130 Petition, which allows family of a United States citizen to live here permanently.

“Why does she have to be a refugee in a different country?” Klee asked. “If I can help her here?”

She planned for a long wait when she first filed the immigration form, but the state of the world has changed her circumstances.



“Now the situation is critical,” she said. “And she is my daughter.”

She hopes by sharing Lalia’s story, she can help others understand exactly what’s at stake.

“I’m her mother,” she concluded. “I can give her a home.”

Tetiana told 8 News Now her daughter Lalia has found temporary housing outside Warsaw, Poland.



Her other daughter is also safe, living in Crimea with extended family.



Tetiana said due to COVID restrictions, she hasn’t been able to see either of her children in close to three years.