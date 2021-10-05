‘I am so incredibly proud to listen to every single story,’ Dr. Jara tours school geared to helping students recovering from addiction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One school making a concentrated effort to help struggling students is Mission High School.

On Tuesday, Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara paid students at the school a special visit.

Mission High School is the only publicly-funded recovery high school in the nation.

“Well this is humbling, you sit in here listening to the kids whatever I go through is nothing compared to what our kids are going through, this gives me the encouragement to get up every single morning to do more,” Dr. Jara tells 8 News Now.

He goes on to say that the students attending the school are resilient and that the educators are truly saving lives.

“I am so incredibly proud to listen to every single story,” said Dr. Jara. “What I see in all of them is how they found this family around them that they were missing somewhere and now they want to get back,” he added.

18-year old student Landynn Meyers has a similar story.

He graduated and then returned as a peer recovery specialist, who helps other students.

Meyers tells 8 News Now he plans on going to college and becoming a drug and alcohol counselor.

He says he has a special message to students starting out in the program or who are struggling and seeking help.

“There are people out there that understand you and just trust the process even if you don’t like it at first even if you feel it’s not helping,” Meyers said.