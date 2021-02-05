‘I am alarmed,” Gov. Sisolak announces vaccine equity initiative

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an initiative to address the equity and fairness in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Sisolak released an eight-minute video talking about stepping up efforts to get vaccines into the communities that need them most — communities that include Southern Nevada’s working class families, lower-income households and people of color.

“Clark County is facing an equity crisis, it must stop,” he said. “I am alarmed at what I am seeing.”

Sisolak cited vaccination information from the Southern Nevada Health District and other sources showing that the zip codes experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases have the lowest frequency of vaccinations.

Sisolak also said that the state’s Playbook is not being followed, resulting in an unfair allocation of vaccines, confusion among the public, and access to vaccines by ineligible groups or individuals.

“Equity and fairness requires an intentional effort to reach every community and not create a situation where those who have been disproportionately impacted by this virus are left behind – including the elderly and our frontline workers,” said Gov. Sisolak. “As we continue to fight for more doses from the federal government, it’s critical that the Nevada Vaccine Playbook is followed to support equitable vaccine distribution. While substantial progress has been made to ensure doses are being administered, challenges still remain — but there’s no problem that we cannot solve as a State when we work together.”

Under the initiative, Sisolak said the state will work with Clark County Emergency Management and Southern Nevada Health District to clarify prioritization lanes, support fair access to vaccines through site selection, and equitable allocation across communities.

He said updates and progress will be reported publicly to the COVID-19 Mitigation.