COLFAX, Calif. (KLAS) — Wild weather has caused havoc on the roads for people all across the West. Now, officials are having to shut down part of I-80 to keep motorists safe.

I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada state line is now closed due to multiple vehicle spin outs. There’s no word on when the interstate will reopen.

#TrafficAlert: Multiple vehicle spinouts have forced closure of I-80 between Colfax and the Nevada state line. Highway 20 also is closed at Nevada City due to the spinouts. Motorists on I-80 should be prepared for long delays. No ETO. @CHPGoldRun @CHP_Truckee @nevadadot pic.twitter.com/ZYRgrz5bsn — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 30, 2019

Highway 20 is also closed at Nevada City.

More snow is expected in the region throughout the weekend, with some areas expected to receive upwards of two feet of snow.