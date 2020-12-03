I-215 NB lane closures between Sahara, Charleston slated for Dec. 3-5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you take I-215 northbound at any point during your day, plan for lane closures between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard from Dec. 3-5. The stretch will be closed at different times.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday, Dec. 3: 6- 9 a.m. (traffic reduced to one lane)
  • Friday, Dec. 4: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. (traffic reduced to one lane)
  • Saturday, Dec. 5: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (traffic reduced to two lanes)

According to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin, the closures are necessary for completion of the current repaving and widening project. It will add a fourth lane to each side of the 215 in this area.

