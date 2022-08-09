UPDATE: As of 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday, I-15 at Primm Blvd. had reopened after flooding initially closed the area, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol has closed down a portion of I-15 due to flooding.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, southbound lanes along I-15 near Primm are closed, according to NSP.

All traffic traveling southbound will be directed to turn around and head northbound.

No other details have been released at this time.

NSP tweet due to flooding. (NSP/Twitter)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.