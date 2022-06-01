LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $71.5 million project to widen Interstate 15 from Speedway Boulevard to the U.S. 93 exit — now called the Garnet Interchange — will begin Sunday night.

The northwest valley project will reduce lanes at night and cause ramp closures as crews widen the highway to three lanes in each direction. The project is expected to last two years to complete the 11-mile stretch.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) says the initial work involves removing permanent striping, placing temporary stripes and barrier rails.

The work will take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. over a two-week span.

Northbound I-15 will be reduced overnight to one lane from Speedway Boulevard to Las Vegas Boulevard from Sunday, June 5, through Thursday, June 9.

from Sunday, June 5, through Thursday, June 9. Southbound I-15 from Las Vegas Boulevard to Speedway Boulevard will be reduced to a single lane on Friday, June 10, and then from Sunday, June 12, through Thursday, June 16.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

Ramps are scheduled to close as follows:

I-15 northbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard closed nightly, Monday, June 6, through Thursday, June 9: 7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to I-15 northbound closed nightly, Monday June 6, through Thursday June 9: 7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-15 southbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard closed overnight Friday, June 10, and Sunday, June 12: 7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp to I-15 southbound closed overnight Friday, June 10, and Sunday, June 12: 7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

I-15 southbound off-ramp to Speedway Boulevard closed nightly, Monday, June 13, through Thursday, June 16: 7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

NDOT is providing a website to monitor planned closures at https://i-15-north-phase-3.constantcontactsites.com/ You can sign up for email updates on the website.